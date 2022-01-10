Deranged Father Attacks Jogger In Park After Accusing Him Of Not Socially Distancing From His Family

A jogger in Australia was brutally beaten by a father after he was accused of not ‘socially distancing’ enough from his family.

The victim, who identified himself as Simone, was running in a Melbourne park when the shocking incident took place.

Simone said he had told the man to “take it easy” after he had complained about insufficient social distancing. However, the dad is seen running towards the jogger before kicking and kneeing him in the head.

Simone told 9NEWS:

“I was so far away from them.

This guy deliberately hit me without any reason. It was pretty brutal.”

A woman, believed to be the attacker’s partner, can be seen in the video repeatedly shouting “stop it” while pushing the unidentified man away from the jogger.

“I don’t know why [he attacked]. I was just running.

It’s a disgrace.”

S/o to ‘TheCov1dWorld.com’ for this gem