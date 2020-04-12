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2020 Economic Crash May Be Coming
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52 views • April 12, 2020
Uploaded on April 12 2020
Canadian Prepper
#survival #prepping
In this video I discuss the social and economic changes that may result from the current response to the global crisis.

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Keywords
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