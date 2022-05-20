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150 feet below Kansas City Missouri - A hidden metropolis
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1167 views • May 20, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
One-hundred-fifty feet below Kansas City, in a 270-million-year-old limestone deposit, more than 1600 people work in the world’s largest business labyrinth. They basically work in the Batcave, and it's probably more interesting than your office. Source: Great Big Story on YTube.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/p8XYzp5ARznO/
One-hundred-fifty feet below Kansas City, in a 270-million-year-old limestone deposit, more than 1600 people work in the world’s largest business labyrinth. They basically work in the Batcave, and it's probably more interesting than your office. Source: Great Big Story on YTube.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/p8XYzp5ARznO/
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