5 fun Computer Facts you didn't know

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And now it's time for something completely different! Computers are an integral parts of our lives now. Sometimes, we forgot how far we've come in such a short time. We also don't usually hear the details of where some specific piece of technology came from. So, join me for 5 Fun Computer Facts you probably didn't know!
More techie tips: https://scottiestech.info