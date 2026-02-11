© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Spurs vs Lakers 136–108! Victor Wembanyama DROPS 40 PTS
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
Description
The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 136–108 at Crypto Arena on February 10, 2026. Victor Wembanyama exploded for 40 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks, including 37 points in the first half, as the Spurs raced to a massive lead and never looked back.
Hashtags
#Spurs #Lakers #SpursVsLakers #VictorWembanyama #NBA #CryptoArena #NBAGame #SpursNation #LakersNation