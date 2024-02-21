Backup emergency power options, cheap, reusable source .. links in description

Dont' be scared be prepared!

Here are links to both versions from amazon (where I purchased from) Both generate up to 500 watts when at peak turning. More info at each link... links to my "amazon affiliate" but I don't think that works anymore, so I doubt I'll get any credit if you use my link to purchase... but its worth a try!





Small version about $139 … 0.5gal per sec (higher pressure water) with hose hookup https://amzn.to/3uxfbJv





Larger version about $165 to $199 … (500-1500rpm) https://amzn.to/3UNcOwT





If you would like to do your own earthquake forecasting, or fully test the methods we have publicly developed over the past 12 years, feel free to test and repeat each step of the method by learning the method here:

https://youtu.be/WTONWLDIpQs





Real world example from 2019 and a much fuller explanation of how things work here:

https://youtu.be/txQFnGZvuHo





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



