Kash Patel blasts Hunter Biden plea agreement as ‘deal of a century’
Kash Patel, former federal prosecutor, shines a spotlight on the preferential treatment Hunter Biden received in his federal plea deal when compared to clients he represented previously on the same charges.
https://rumble.com/v2vlzqm-kash-patel-blasts-hunter-biden-plea-agreement-as-deal-of-a-century.html
