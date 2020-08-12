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Finding the Deeper Underlying Causes
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54 views • August 12, 2020
Dr King gives examples of how and why you should have old memories of traumas, concussions and negative life experiences tested with kinesiology muscle testing to evaluate their effects on your current health and physiology. He encourages you to Forgive the Causes and re-boot the brain's computer back into "Healing mode" and out of "Stress mode" quickly with this technique.
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