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JAPAN FINDS MODERNA AND PFIZER COVID VACCINES INSERTED NANOBOTS IN 96 MILLION CITIZENS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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VfB figured out the COVIDIOCRACY back in the beginning, but not in a way that would be apparent to others in an obvious way...but that time has come


First, the post: COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯


Well, how are you reading this?


Computer 💻?


Cell phone 📲?


Tablet?


It doesn’t matter as to WHAT; it matters as to HOW.


How is MACHINE ACCESS CODE.


Machine access code (or MAC address) is how, through quintillions of transactions of data going to and fro, that requested data satisfies said requests.


This is why your garage door opener doesn’t open EVERY GARAGE AROUND.


They are all on the SAME FREQUENCY.


So are WE.


So...the “vaccine” is YOUR OWN PERSONAL MAC ADDRESS:


https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine


VfB nailed this down to a simple explanation later; how does one get a ship into a bottle? Build the ship, break it down into components, put said components into the bottle and rebuild it from the inside ✅


Next, the proof of what was posited all those years ago:


Japan Declares a State of Emergency and Issues an Apology after Finding Pfizer and Moderna Covid "Vaccines" Contain "Nanobots" Found in 96 Million Citizens

https://substack.com/home/post/p-147664660


The PTB are keeping this tightly under wraps, so accompanying this post is a very well done video regarding the COVIDIOCRACY and the hard sell they used to get most of the world to willingly inject a TIME BOMB 💣:


I made a lot of videos about the pandemic. I think this is the best one. It captures the insanity really well.


Source: https://x.com/mazemoore/status/2069244298831487134


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/av3jb8

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japanmodernapfizernanobotscovidiocracyship in a bottle theory of covid19
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