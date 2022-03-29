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Fun experiment. Crash of symbols
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261 views • March 29, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZWiHct7E6Q
Humor in Adobe After Effects Fun experiment Crash of symbols
Original Video Smith & Lee - Textless
A 2019 Vimeo Best of the Year Nominated Staff Pick | Featured on Motionographer
A kinetic, jazz drum-fueled trip through a city where text is falling off the signs.
Created by Smith & Lee - the designers and animators who brought you the title sequences for Juno, Up In the Air and many more.
Directed by: Gareth Smith
Drums: Jonathan Pinson
Animation: Gareth Smith, Theo Alexopoulos
Music Consultant: Jake Bloch
Sound Design: Theo Alexopoulos
Thank You: Jenny Lee, Graham Clark
Composited in Adobe After Effects
Tracking in Mocha AE
2D physics simulation in Newton
Video editing, soundtrack backing track Violetta Vennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Tyler Bates, Dave Lombardo, Gilberto Cerezo, Rani Sharone - California Dreaming (minus)
Movie soundtrack The Belko Experiment
Humor in Adobe After Effects Fun experiment Crash of symbols
Original Video Smith & Lee - Textless
A 2019 Vimeo Best of the Year Nominated Staff Pick | Featured on Motionographer
A kinetic, jazz drum-fueled trip through a city where text is falling off the signs.
Created by Smith & Lee - the designers and animators who brought you the title sequences for Juno, Up In the Air and many more.
Directed by: Gareth Smith
Drums: Jonathan Pinson
Animation: Gareth Smith, Theo Alexopoulos
Music Consultant: Jake Bloch
Sound Design: Theo Alexopoulos
Thank You: Jenny Lee, Graham Clark
Composited in Adobe After Effects
Tracking in Mocha AE
2D physics simulation in Newton
Video editing, soundtrack backing track Violetta Vennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Tyler Bates, Dave Lombardo, Gilberto Cerezo, Rani Sharone - California Dreaming (minus)
Movie soundtrack The Belko Experiment
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