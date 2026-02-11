Winter Gardening in Kamakura Japan: Snowy Weekend Review + Harvesting Broccoli Leaves

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, February 11th. Yes, I’m posting twice a week now, thanks to the urging of some faithful subscribers. Speaking of faithful, I’d like to say “thank you” to all of you new TKG Helpers & Supporters, as well as my Patreon Patrons. Your support of this channel means a lot for my plans in this year and beyond. Well, last weekend we had our first substantial snowfall. It didn’t las long, but it was nice to see it while it lasted. I decided to go ahead and harvest the broccoli leaves after some critter had a feast. I’ll make a dish with them sometime soon. Let’s look back at what was a snowy weekend and start of this new week.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll