Harley-Davidson Recall 2025: Over 82,000 Motorcycles at Risk!
Description:
Harley-Davidson has recalled more than 82,000 Softail motorcycles from 2018–2024 due to a critical safety defect that could cause sudden tire failure and increase the risk of a crash. The recall affects popular models like FLDE, FLHCS, FLHC, FXLRS, FXLRST, FLHCS ANV, and FXRST. Owners are urged to contact their dealer for a free repair. No injuries have been reported, but immediate action is advised. Stay tuned to News Plus Globe for the latest updates on this major recall and how to keep your ride safe.
Hashtags:
