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Mita stalkt onschuldige mensen!
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315 views • June 24, 2021
We zien wimpertroela Mita in Rotterdam waar ze iemand lastig valt aan zijn deur omdat ze denkt dat ze Videre te pakken heeft.
Dat ze een compleet onschuldig iemand lastig valt met naam, toenaam en adres gaat echt werkelijk alle perken te buiten.
En dit is niet de eerste keer dat dit persoon lastig gevallen wordt.
Nu staat Mita dus aan zijn deur en ze vindt het nog raar ook dat dit persoon niet naar beneden komt.
Dat ze een compleet onschuldig iemand lastig valt met naam, toenaam en adres gaat echt werkelijk alle perken te buiten.
En dit is niet de eerste keer dat dit persoon lastig gevallen wordt.
Nu staat Mita dus aan zijn deur en ze vindt het nog raar ook dat dit persoon niet naar beneden komt.
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