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Tweet Series Day 35 (Oct 21, 2020)
Beatrice Quentin Anonymous
Beatrice Quentin Anonymous
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11 views • December 16, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is #JimmyCarter. People in the 70’s were so desperate to try something new that Jimmy took over. He tried his best, but there was gas shortage. He has actually been better since leaving office. The Democrat Presidents since leaving office have done a really poor job. @BillClinton was handed a great economy thanks to our soon-to-be former greatest President in the modern era. What did he do? When he left office, he handed the next guy a terrible economy which the next guy gets blamed for somehow. There is a red nation that did not have much in the late 90s. Bill got impeached and the smokescreen from our media said it was about a blue dress. It was actually about selling our country down the river. Look at that country today, thank you, Bill. If I were @HillaryClinton, I’d be mad too if I was in a sham marriage for 40 years. #BCIAP



P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @HillaryClinton. We disagree on pretty much everything, but there is one thing we can agree on. It does Take a Village. If I am interpreting it right, parents cannot do everything on their own. Teachers are more important today than ever. Great teachers and counselors are awesome! We need more qualified teachers, and they deserve a raise. We want them to reach the kids and make the next generation better than the previous. An important rallying cry is school choice. It is more important now than ever. Teachers are great, but hold them accountable! If you think being a teacher is hard, trying being the Dean. #DoubleSecretProbation. If you think being the Dean is hard, try being a Vice Principal at a kid’s school. If you think being a Vice Principal is hard, try being the Principal. #TheSaintsAreComing

Note—Play “The Blues Brothers – Sister Mary Stigmata (The Penguin)” Scene

https://youtu.be/WzXXJWBndmE; #ThePenguin


Note—Play Animal House Movie Clip - Double Secret Probation (Dean Warmer)” Scene

https://youtu.be/1tfK_3XK4CI; #DoubleSecretProbation


Note—Play Korn “Here to Stay”


https://youtu.be/pr3x7tS__dE; #HereToStay
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bill clintonhillary clintonteachers
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