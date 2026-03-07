Alex Jones Full Show 2 5 26 w Syrian Girl.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THURSDAY WW3 ALERT: The US Has Officially Launched A Ground Invasion In Northwest Iran, Trump Now Calling The Spiraling Conflict A “War!” PLUS, Investigation Into Biden Autopen Killed By Todd Blanche’s DOJ! GrayZone Editor Max Blumenthal Joins Alex Jones To Break Down How Israel Has Successfully Staged A Coup Against The United States Of America, And Has Ordered President Trump To Force Regime Change In Iran- No Matter How Great The Cost! Syrian Girl Delivers Latest Intel On Trump's Growing Iran War, Warning There Are No Off-Ramps As The Conflict Escalates! FINALLY, Former DIA Intel Officer & National Security Consultant, Ivan Raiklin, Responds To Former Marine Being Drug From Senate Chambers For Protesting Iran War, And Grades Trump's Decision To Replace DHS Sec. Kristi Noem With Senator Markwayne Mullin! This Is One Broadcast You DO NOT Want To Miss! — FULL SHOW 3/5/26