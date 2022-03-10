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Ontario Lifting Mandates While Experts Disagree
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10 views • March 10, 2022
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‘We’ve got to move on,’ Doug Ford says as Ontario announces easing of mask mandate
https://archive.ph/7Pra8
London health officials stress mask-wearing amid provincial restrictions lifting
https://archive.ph/YEdEf
Dr. Alex Summers named new MLHU Medical Officer of Health
https://archive.ph/kWtUj
The Children’s Health Coalition is encouraging “everyone to continue masking in schools” and say they would have “preferred to see masks kept in place for two weeks after March break.”
https://archive.ph/WyTCR
Province moving too quickly to end school mask mandates: Western professor
https://archive.ph/DIn6N
DR PRACHI SRIVASTAVA
https://archive.ph/0dJt4
Myocarditis and pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in children: Interim guidance
https://www.sickkids.ca/contentassets/50c1bd3c95e74dcf9fa7c9f6fd707bd7/interim-guidance_myocarditis-pericarditis-after-mrna-covid-19-vaccination-in-children.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3KA0ql52rmMVvoBuzUe4j1S2Wa1go_XZPD3m6ZNtD5Q1gYsiTAwmL5c1k
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Thank you for your support and God bless
‘We’ve got to move on,’ Doug Ford says as Ontario announces easing of mask mandate
https://archive.ph/7Pra8
London health officials stress mask-wearing amid provincial restrictions lifting
https://archive.ph/YEdEf
Dr. Alex Summers named new MLHU Medical Officer of Health
https://archive.ph/kWtUj
The Children’s Health Coalition is encouraging “everyone to continue masking in schools” and say they would have “preferred to see masks kept in place for two weeks after March break.”
https://archive.ph/WyTCR
Province moving too quickly to end school mask mandates: Western professor
https://archive.ph/DIn6N
DR PRACHI SRIVASTAVA
https://archive.ph/0dJt4
Myocarditis and pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in children: Interim guidance
https://www.sickkids.ca/contentassets/50c1bd3c95e74dcf9fa7c9f6fd707bd7/interim-guidance_myocarditis-pericarditis-after-mrna-covid-19-vaccination-in-children.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3KA0ql52rmMVvoBuzUe4j1S2Wa1go_XZPD3m6ZNtD5Q1gYsiTAwmL5c1k
Find theDTrain on these platforms:
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