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California Enters Dark Age of Democratic Environmentalism
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17 views • October 10, 2019
California’s state government isn’t just begging for Third World immigrants — they’re creating a Third World infrastructure. 800,000 homes, 3 Million people w/o power with the frail grid shut down as a “fire hazard”? But why is the state PAYING people to take solar power, while raising electricity rates (505 more than the national average) and having blackouts?
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