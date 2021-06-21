WHISTLEBLOWER - FUNERAL DIRECTORS SPEAK OUT - THE ONLY ONES DYING ARE FROM THE VACCINE

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Funeral Directors around the world are now speaking out and are confirming what everyone has known except those still asleep.
Directors are reporting that hospitals are virtually empty and that no one is dying of covid.
It's all a lie to deceive the public into promting them to get the vaccine which is not in reality, a vaccine.
They are saying that come the Winter season, the vaccinated will begin dying in droves all around the world.
Mirrored - wil paranormal