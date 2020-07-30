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4 Salad Recipes For Weight Loss Vegetarian
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35 views • July 30, 2020
1 Tomato, olive ans mozzarella salad 270 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
2 medium Chopped Tomatoes
1/4 medium Red Onion sliced
1 Tsp Olive Oil
1 Garlic Cloves
1- Tsp white Vinegar
2 oz Shredded Mozzarella
2 Tbsp Black Olives
1/4 cup Fresh Basil or parsley or cilandro
Salt and pepper
1/4 tsp mustard
Preparation
arge bowl, then Add tomatoes, red onion, shredded mozzarella, parsley, black olives
In a small bowl, whisk oil, garlic, mustard, vinegar, and salt and black pepper. Drizzle over the salad and serve.
2 Avocado chickpea salad 270 calories calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/4 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup avocados, pitted, and chopped
1 tbsp chopped cilantro
1 tbsp green onion
1 oz feta cheese
1 tsp lemon juice
Salt and black pepper, to taste
9 cherry tomatoes
Preparation
In a large bowl, combine cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, avocado, cilantro, green onion, feta cheese, and lime juice. Stir until mixed well. Season with salt and pepper. Serve.
3 Avocado and black bean salad 260 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/2 cup avocados cubed
5 cherry tomatoes tomato laved
1/4 red onion sliced
1/4 cup canned black beans drained and rinsed
1/8 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp lemon juice
1 garlic clove minced
Salt and black pepper to taste
1/4 cup yellow bell pepper chopped
1/4 tsp dijon mustard
Preparation
In a large or medium bowl, combine avocados, tomatoes, onion, black beans, cilantro, yellow bell pepper.
In a small bowl, whisk oil, garlic, mustard, lemon juice, and salt and black pepper. Drizzle over the salad and serve.
4 Green bean salad 220 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
3 oz green beans, cut into 2 inch pieces
1 oz feta cheese
7 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
1 tablespoons chopped red onion
1/4 cup slivered almonds sliced blanched
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp white vinegar
1 large garlic clove , minced
Freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup canned black beans
1/4 tsp dijon mustard
salt and black pepper
Preparation
meanwhile bring a medium saucepan of salted water to boil over medium-high heat, then cook green beans until crisp-tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain well, and place the beans in a large bowl. Add cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, feta cheese, slivered almonds sliced.
In a small bowl, whisk oil, garlic, mustard, white venegar, and salt and black pepper. Drizzle over the salad and serve.
Ingredients
2 medium Chopped Tomatoes
1/4 medium Red Onion sliced
1 Tsp Olive Oil
1 Garlic Cloves
1- Tsp white Vinegar
2 oz Shredded Mozzarella
2 Tbsp Black Olives
1/4 cup Fresh Basil or parsley or cilandro
Salt and pepper
1/4 tsp mustard
Preparation
arge bowl, then Add tomatoes, red onion, shredded mozzarella, parsley, black olives
In a small bowl, whisk oil, garlic, mustard, vinegar, and salt and black pepper. Drizzle over the salad and serve.
2 Avocado chickpea salad 270 calories calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/4 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup avocados, pitted, and chopped
1 tbsp chopped cilantro
1 tbsp green onion
1 oz feta cheese
1 tsp lemon juice
Salt and black pepper, to taste
9 cherry tomatoes
Preparation
In a large bowl, combine cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, avocado, cilantro, green onion, feta cheese, and lime juice. Stir until mixed well. Season with salt and pepper. Serve.
3 Avocado and black bean salad 260 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/2 cup avocados cubed
5 cherry tomatoes tomato laved
1/4 red onion sliced
1/4 cup canned black beans drained and rinsed
1/8 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp lemon juice
1 garlic clove minced
Salt and black pepper to taste
1/4 cup yellow bell pepper chopped
1/4 tsp dijon mustard
Preparation
In a large or medium bowl, combine avocados, tomatoes, onion, black beans, cilantro, yellow bell pepper.
In a small bowl, whisk oil, garlic, mustard, lemon juice, and salt and black pepper. Drizzle over the salad and serve.
4 Green bean salad 220 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
3 oz green beans, cut into 2 inch pieces
1 oz feta cheese
7 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
1 tablespoons chopped red onion
1/4 cup slivered almonds sliced blanched
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp white vinegar
1 large garlic clove , minced
Freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup canned black beans
1/4 tsp dijon mustard
salt and black pepper
Preparation
meanwhile bring a medium saucepan of salted water to boil over medium-high heat, then cook green beans until crisp-tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain well, and place the beans in a large bowl. Add cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, feta cheese, slivered almonds sliced.
In a small bowl, whisk oil, garlic, mustard, white venegar, and salt and black pepper. Drizzle over the salad and serve.
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