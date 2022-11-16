Mike Pompeo Said the U.S. Must Confront China in Every Dimension, Economic, Military, Diplomatic, Political, Each of Them

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https://gnews.org/articles/523800
Summary：11/14/2022 Mike Pompeo: This confrontation with China is already underway. They have built their economy in China on the back of the American worker. They're inside the gates here at home conducting espionage. We must confront China in every dimension, economic, military, diplomatic, political, each of them. What we really need are actions, not just more words and more meetings.