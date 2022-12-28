E2 of The Jim Gale Show: Save Our Food (Building Food Abundance Through Collaboration) with Henna Maria

In this second episode of the Jim Gale Show, activist and “bridge builder” Henna Maria joins Jim Gale and Matthew Britt to share her new Save Our Food Program, created to activate and inspire people in knowing the impending food crisis does not have to happen.
She also addresses the healing crisis that is impacting us on a global scale as “a tremendous wake up call.” Part of her mission is to counter the fear that has been “blasted upon us.” She believes fear mongering can be turned around into preparation and wisdom, like how ancestors used to live intimately connected to the Earth.
VISION:
–Counter fear with beautiful images of food, of farmer markets.
–July 22, 2022, Action Day, where everyone takes a stand for food sovereignty to counter fear around food scarcity.
–To show together we can collaborate to create abundance and possibility for all of us to access natural, locally grown food. Take picture of yourselves with local farmers, in your backyard gardens and fruit orchards, or at farmer’s markets, with a sign: SAVE OUR FOOD, sharing on social media with hashtag, (#saveourfood).
–Gather way makers and people with resources and skills, and solutions around food and sustainable living, included in the website, https://saveourfood.net, so people can find the resources they need.
About Henna Maria Vermeulen:
Peace activist, Poet and Practitioner of Ancestral Healing Arts
Save Our Food: https://saveourfood.net/
Henna’s Personal Website: https://hennamaria.community
Henna’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/hennamaria22
