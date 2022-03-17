IMPORTANT update: Solutions to Live Despite the mRNA Genocide, New Oxidative Therapies w/ Dr. Nieusma

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:Dr. Joe Nieusma rejoins the program to discuss updates to the Solutions Document for mRNA victims and those subjected to the shedding (which is most of us). We discuss the current die off and the disturbing numbers highlighting the seriousness of the issue. We also discuss the new and promising solutions for you and your loved ones to stay alive and to thrive through this nightmare. You can reach Dr. Joe Nieusma atLearn more or get your bottle of Z-Stack, Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack specifically for building your immune system and protecting you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon):Learn more about C60 Complete at- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.Protect yourself from an antibiotic shortage - Buy Silver Excelsior Serum (natures most powerful antibiotic) which is 800x stronger and 200x more bioavailable. Ebener members now save 15%! Learn more and buy @See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/SubscribeSupport this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more atCensorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @MUSIC CREDITS: Motivation Underscore by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audioCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.LBRY URLlbry://@sarahwestall#0/Joe-Neusma---2-16-22#4Claim ID4215f6312b95711be77e100161d99c927b013049300.47 MB