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Family members in Greece, taken away if found positive on covid-19 - Confirmed
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240 views • April 15, 2021
"...A few days ago, reports that the Greek authorities will be isolating kids ( - found positive on covid-19 testing - ) from their families, were briefly dismissed... Sadly, the officials have made it worse... and as seen on screen it is confirmed, they will decide for us
- and for "our own good" -
which family members they will take away...
Historically the answer has always been the same..."
If you agree with us, that this crisis if first and foremost used against the people, for reasons that have nothing to do with "public health", we would appreciate if You can support us by sharing this video and the links below, to other like minded people and help us grow....
So You know...
Just in case, they really want to come for Our Kids...
A Good Friend of mine, has the definite answer, proper in any context.
The video explains clearly all that needs explaining...
Just Saying....
https://www.instagram.com/ronin_perspectives
https://twitter.com/ronin_perspecti
- and for "our own good" -
which family members they will take away...
Historically the answer has always been the same..."
If you agree with us, that this crisis if first and foremost used against the people, for reasons that have nothing to do with "public health", we would appreciate if You can support us by sharing this video and the links below, to other like minded people and help us grow....
So You know...
Just in case, they really want to come for Our Kids...
A Good Friend of mine, has the definite answer, proper in any context.
The video explains clearly all that needs explaining...
Just Saying....
https://www.instagram.com/ronin_perspectives
https://twitter.com/ronin_perspecti
Keywords
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