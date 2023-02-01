Create New Account
Dogfish Head Crimson Cru 2.0/5
Beer and Gear
Published Wednesday

This is not a good beer for me. They tried but this is a big miss. BleechWhile I love an interesting brew even if it's not exactly what I like this hits all the wrong notes for me.

Running 7.2 for the ABV, 15 is the IBUs and the deep copper edging into brown is a solid 40 on the Lovibond SRM scale.

Just Say No Kids !

Skal!

