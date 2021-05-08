A World at Risk | How the Global Elites have been Planning to Kill us for Decades | Lockstep

How did they plan the pandemic



Planning is a systemic, step-by-step process of deciding beforehand, in detail how to do something, what is to be done, when is it to be done, how it is to be done and who is going to do it.



Global think tanks like the Rockefeller Foundation, The Trilateral Commission, and the World Economic Forum have for several decades now engaged in what they dubbed "Scenario Narratives" in an effort to gauge what will happen in the future and how the world will respond.



The Trilateral Commission's first report back in 1975 illustrated, in their view, that there was too much democracy in the world. The Rockefeller Foundation published a "report" Scenario Planning for Future Technological Development in 2010, and one of the "scenarios" or "stories" was dubbed LOCKSTEP. It depicted a world ravaged by a deadly pathogen ( an influenza like virus) and how governments around the world grappled with the ensuing crisis. The scenario eerily represents what is currently happening in the world today, 2021.



The Global Pandemic Management Board published a report, in September 2019, titled, A Work at Risk, in which it predicted that there would be an outbreak of a influenza like virus. On the heels on that report, as table top exercise was commissioned to brainstorm how we would handle this pandemic. That exercise was dubbed Event201. The discussions and scenarios outlined in the exercise are exactly what has played out since the WHO declared a pandemic in 2020.



We are told that these are coincidences, and creative persons have used them as ammunition to fuel conspiracy theories. But, I do not believe in coincidences, and the question of how were we unprepared given the certitude, and numerous preparation coupled with global bio surveillance?



#CrimesAgainstHumanity #Nuremburg2.0