Get ready and prepare, Sheep and goats, Prophecy

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Double Prophetic word,First one given on July the first 2022 around 8:30 in the evening during worship.
Second one on July the second 2022 around 7:30pm that is the continuation of the first one.
Scriptures for #1:
Matthew 7:13-14
Ezekiel 34:17, Matthew 25:31-46
Genesis 1:3-5
Leviticus 11:44-45, Leviticus 19:2, 20:7, 20:26
1 Samuel 15:22
Zechariah 11:12-13, Matthew 26:15, Matthew 27:3
Matthew 27:51, Mark 15:38, Luke 23:45
Scriptures for #2:
Revelation 6:16
Genesis 11:1-9
Matthew 7:24-28
Genesis 1:27, Colossians 3:10
Exodus 20:3, Deuteronomy 5:7, 6:14, Matthew 22:34-40
Psalm 7:15, Proverbs 28:10, Ecclesiastes 10:8
Exodus 15:4
2 Timothy 1:7
Psalm 46:10
Matthew 10:16
Luke 12:4-5
Romans 14:11, Philippians 2:5-11
Matthew 7:13-14
Matthew 25:1-13
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-07-01-02-get-ready-and-prepare/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski