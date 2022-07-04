Get ready and prepare, Sheep and goats, Prophecy

Double Prophetic word,First one given on July the first 2022 around 8:30 in the evening during worship.

Second one on July the second 2022 around 7:30pm that is the continuation of the first one.





Scriptures for #1:

Matthew 7:13-14

Ezekiel 34:17, Matthew 25:31-46

Genesis 1:3-5

Leviticus 11:44-45, Leviticus 19:2, 20:7, 20:26

1 Samuel 15:22

Zechariah 11:12-13, Matthew 26:15, Matthew 27:3

Matthew 27:51, Mark 15:38, Luke 23:45









Scriptures for #2:

Revelation 6:16

Genesis 11:1-9

Matthew 7:24-28

Genesis 1:27, Colossians 3:10

Exodus 20:3, Deuteronomy 5:7, 6:14, Matthew 22:34-40

Psalm 7:15, Proverbs 28:10, Ecclesiastes 10:8

Exodus 15:4

2 Timothy 1:7

Psalm 46:10

Matthew 10:16

Luke 12:4-5

Romans 14:11, Philippians 2:5-11

Matthew 7:13-14

Matthew 25:1-13





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-07-01-02-get-ready-and-prepare/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski