Pink Floyd's Waters explains why he called Biden a war criminal, CNN Interview





Pink Floyd co-founder explains meaning behind warning at the top of his show

https://youtu.be/ml373MHAtXo

Pink Floyd's co-founder Roger Waters warns fans on his solo tour that if they can't stand his politics, "F off to the bar." His show includes calling President Biden a war criminal, and firing a fake semi-automatic weapon into the crowd. CNN's Michael Smerconish finds him just as passionate offstage.









7 Aug, 2022 12:32

Pink Floyd's Waters explains why he called Biden a war criminal

https://www.rt.com/news/560404-pink-floyd-waters-biden-war-criminal/





Roger Waters Us and Them Concert, Nov 22, 2018, San Jose, Costa Rica

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bpZ9hKIGxwUo/





REAL REASON FOR THE PALESTINE GENOCIDE. ACCORDING TO DR MENO. ANOTHER VID DELETED ON YT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xn7K5YXk02F





Roger Waters Great Interview, about Biden, Assange, Imperialism, Jared Kushner is Dog Poop

https://ugetube.com/watch/roger-waters-great-interview-about-biden-assange-imperialism-jared-kushner-is-dog-poop_NjlrM18PFZeWIiy.html





Roger Waters, Israel is a terrorist, apartheid, racist regime

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SAQFS3uAuPd9/





System of a Down lead singer Serj Tankian slams Turkey over Nagorno-Karabakh war, Armenian genocide

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DLl8Jt6CeH5X/





Resist, Tear Off The Mask

https://www.brighteon.com/fb841e29-3599-4d2a-873b-1c14f15cffc4





Reaction from rock legend and peace activist Roger Waters on Gaza Bombing

https://www.bitchute.com/video/D3Wzt4F2P1qI/





PALESTINE GENOCIDE, IT’S ALL ABOUT THE LEVANT OIL RESERVES IN GAZA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZlE7q5fCFbAz/