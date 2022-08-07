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Pink Floyd's Waters explains why he called Biden a war criminal, CNN Interview
Pink Floyd co-founder explains meaning behind warning at the top of his show
https://youtu.be/ml373MHAtXo
Pink Floyd's co-founder Roger Waters warns fans on his solo tour that if they can't stand his politics, "F off to the bar." His show includes calling President Biden a war criminal, and firing a fake semi-automatic weapon into the crowd. CNN's Michael Smerconish finds him just as passionate offstage.
7 Aug, 2022 12:32
Pink Floyd's Waters explains why he called Biden a war criminal
https://www.rt.com/news/560404-pink-floyd-waters-biden-war-criminal/
Roger Waters Us and Them Concert, Nov 22, 2018, San Jose, Costa Rica
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bpZ9hKIGxwUo/
REAL REASON FOR THE PALESTINE GENOCIDE. ACCORDING TO DR MENO. ANOTHER VID DELETED ON YT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xn7K5YXk02F
Roger Waters Great Interview, about Biden, Assange, Imperialism, Jared Kushner is Dog Poop
https://ugetube.com/watch/roger-waters-great-interview-about-biden-assange-imperialism-jared-kushner-is-dog-poop_NjlrM18PFZeWIiy.html
Roger Waters, Israel is a terrorist, apartheid, racist regime
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SAQFS3uAuPd9/
System of a Down lead singer Serj Tankian slams Turkey over Nagorno-Karabakh war, Armenian genocide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DLl8Jt6CeH5X/
Resist, Tear Off The Mask
https://www.brighteon.com/fb841e29-3599-4d2a-873b-1c14f15cffc4
Reaction from rock legend and peace activist Roger Waters on Gaza Bombing
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D3Wzt4F2P1qI/
PALESTINE GENOCIDE, IT’S ALL ABOUT THE LEVANT OIL RESERVES IN GAZA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZlE7q5fCFbAz/