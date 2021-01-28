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COVID 19 Vaccine 034 - Altered RNA And DNA Will Lead To What
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101 views • January 28, 2021
Bill Gates wants to alter your DNA/RNA and who knows what else.
And people are lining up to let him do it.
As the old saying goes "ONLY FOOLS RUSH IN"
And people are lining up to let him do it.
As the old saying goes "ONLY FOOLS RUSH IN"
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