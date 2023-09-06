Love, Desperation and Revival

August 15th, 2021
Pastor Alan Odle preaches about the importance of having a strong, personal commitment to prayer and drawing close to the Lord Jesus Christ. We cannot settle for doing "good" things but must all seek out God's will and be Spirit-led in all that we do.
"This is my commandment, That ye love one another, as I have loved you. Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." John 15:12-13
