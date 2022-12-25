Dr. Warns COVID-19 Vaccines Bioweapon 12/25/2022

#Infowars #AlexJones #TrueInfoMike #MikeAdams #GregReese #DrPeterBreggin #RobertFKennedyJr





On the Eve of a Cashless Society:

The banker’s plan for a digital beast system is upon us...

Dr. Peter R. Breggin of https://wearetheprey.com joins The Alex Jones Show to warn the public about the deadly dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine bioweapon.





Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. warns America: "We all need to resist" vaccine tyranny... the time has come!

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. interviewed by Mike Adams. NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.

