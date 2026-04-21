Biblical followers of Christ keep the commandments of God through faith in Him (3)

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, April 18, 2026.





Many Christians believe that the holy ten commandments of God are obsolete or are part of the “old covenant” even though God does not change (Malachi 3:6) and thus, neither does His holy law, His holy ten commandments.





Genesis 26:5; Exodus 16:28; Exodus 20:6; Exodus 34:28; Deuteronomy 4:13; Deuteronomy 11:27; Psalm 1:2; Psalm 103:20; Psalm 111:7-8; Psalm 119; Ecclesiastes 12:13; Daniel 9:4; Isaiah 8:16, 20; Matthew 5:17-18; Matthew 19:17; John 14:15, 21; Romans 2:13; Romans 7:25; 1 Corinthians 7:19; 1 John 2:3-4; 1 John 5:3; 2 John 6; Revelation 14:12 and Revelation 22:14 uplift the holy law of God, His holy ten commandments.





Hebrews 10:16 speaks of God’s covenant with His people: This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them.





Those “My laws” are God’s holy ten commandments.





1 Corinthians 2:9 says: But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.





How do you love God according to what the Bible says? 1 John 5:3 says: For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments: and his commandments are not grievous.





In John 14:21, 23, Christ adds: He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him. Jesus answered and said unto him, If a man love Me, he will keep My words: and My Father will love him, and We will come unto him, and make Our abode with him.





As Christ is righteous, we must be servants of obedience unto righteousness and go and sin no more so that we can reflect the perfection of Christ Who never sinned but kept holy His own law which he fulfilled or carried into effect and brought to realization according to the Greek word pleroo in Strong’s Concordance G4137: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g4137/kjv/tr/0-1/.





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