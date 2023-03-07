316) 5G: Why we left the ECI - Pourquoi nous avons quitté l'ICE

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European 5G petition, a piloted failure?: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/5g-eci-controlled_failure.pdf
La pétition européenne sur la 5G, un échec piloté ?: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/ce-ice-french.pdf
European 5G petition, a piloted failure? https://casadelsole.tv/petizione-europea-sul-5g-un-fallimento-pilotato/
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