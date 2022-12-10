This Robot Already Owns Everything (And It's Just Getting Started) : Blackrock Aladdin

MIRRORED

Roger James Hamilton

29 Nov 2021

Blackrock has a secret weapon that has made it the most powerful company in the world: Aladdin. If you're ever wondered how Artificial Intelligence could impact our lives, here's the answer. Aladdin is the brainchild of Larry Fink, and it already controls more assets than the GDP than the US. It's growing by $1 trillion to $2 trillion new assets in its control each year.

This is the story of Aladdin, and how it - and Blackrock - took over Wall Street. What do you think? Are you worried? Concerned? Anxious? Or indifferent? Drop a comment below. For me - I'm thinking it's time we create our own open source AI to take back control...

https://barrygoss.com/blackrocks-aladdin/



