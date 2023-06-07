Apollo: We must always have hope, stop buying into the deep state's division operation, spread the truth, and work on the problem

https://gettr.com/post/p2ixy2ec385
06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Apollo(GETTR:@apolloiswatching), host of Conservative Daily: We must always have hope, stop buying into the deep state's division operation, spread the truth, and work on the problem. As soon as all of us work together, victory is within reach. #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】《保守派每日播报》主持人阿波罗(GETTR:@apolloiswatching)：我们必须永远保持希望，避免陷入深层政府对我们进行分化的操控，并且付诸行动，传播真相，专注于解决问题。只要我们齐心协力，胜利就指日可待。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
