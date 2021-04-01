DR. TENPENNY ON SOUTH AFRICAN ANTI MEDICAL APARTHEID ACTIVISTS

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This was a really great panel that you need to listen to today. So much is happening in Africa and around the world:
-Dr. Sherri Tenpenny with...
-Shabnam Palesa Mohamed.
-Dr. Faiez Kirsten
-Dr. Fahrie Hassan
-Dr. Imam Dr Imam Achmat Salie
Covid 19 Injections - The risks, the benefits, the choices.
For more details and Dr T's podcasts visit
www.DrTenpenny.com
where you can easily sign up for The Tenpenny Files Premium Podcasts