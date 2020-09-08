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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report LABOR DAY 07 September 2020
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8 views • September 08, 2020
The globalist parasites never rest, and neither does Professor James Fetzer & his wingman Giuseppe Vafanculo from Revolution Radio. This Labor Day Episode will Break the Spell via lucid news, analysis & commentary. Please share this video with any one you know who is able to think for themselves.
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