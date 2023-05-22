Create New Account
A mother worked from sunrise to sunset or even later for an entire day to earn 2 pieces of bread
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2hmlemf3b1
0520 American Patriots and the New Chinese United Against the CCP

在中国北方，收割是一个非常艰难的工作。一位母亲，除了吃饭， 从日出到日落甚至更晚，工作整整一天才赚到了2块面包。为中国共产党工作了几十年，她每月的退休金大概是100块人民币。

In northern China, harvesting is a very difficult job. A mother worked from sunrise to sunset or even later for an entire day to earn 2 pieces of bread. After decades of working for the Chinese Communist Party, her monthly pension was about 100 RMB.

freedom at the cost of their lives to make a great America.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

#nfsc #takedowntheccp

@officialdvs7 @NFSCSpeaks @s7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
