https://gettr.com/post/p2hmlemf3b1
0520 American Patriots and the New Chinese United Against the CCP
在中国北方，收割是一个非常艰难的工作。一位母亲，除了吃饭， 从日出到日落甚至更晚，工作整整一天才赚到了2块面包。为中国共产党工作了几十年，她每月的退休金大概是100块人民币。
In northern China, harvesting is a very difficult job. A mother worked from sunrise to sunset or even later for an entire day to earn 2 pieces of bread. After decades of working for the Chinese Communist Party, her monthly pension was about 100 RMB.
freedom at the cost of their lives to make a great America.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#nfsc #takedowntheccp
@officialdvs7 @NFSCSpeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.