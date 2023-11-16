'ILLEGALS LIVING IN NATIONAL PARKS NOW! WHAT THE HELL!.

BELIEVE ME! IT WON'T BE LONG BEFORE THESE FREELOADING ILLEGALS ARE FORCED INTO EVERY AMERICANS HOME. WE HAVE A MENTALLY ILL PRESIDENT WHO SERVES THE SATANIC ELITE. THE LAST PRESIDENT WHO REBELLED AGAINST THIS EVIL ELITE THEY BLEW HIS HEAD OFF. IF YOU DON'T HAVE GUNS AND AMMO YOU'RE A DAMN FOOL. THE ELITES GOAL IS TO ELIMINATE ALL AMERICANS AND MAKE THESE FREELOADING ILLEGALS THE NEW AMERICA. YOU BETTER REPENT OR YOU'LL PERISH. WHEN YOU DRAW YOUR LAST BREATH YOUR CHOICE WILL BE GONE...WAKEUP!