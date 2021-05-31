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Who Are the REAL Forces Behind NWO? Centuries of Organized Deception | Revolutions, Tyrants & Wars
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122 views • May 31, 2021
This was first uploaded Oct 6 2011. Another very well researched message by Professor Walter Veith. I will copy and paste description from original upload: Revolutions, Tyrants & Wars need finance and support in order to succeed. Who is behind the major conflagrations which have plagued mankind particularly during the last centuries. Are sinister forces working behind the scenes to achieve their Hegelian synthesis and to bring about a new order of things? Some highlights discussed are the revolutions of the previous century, culminating in the rise of the USA, the Kennedy assassination, and the setting up of the new world order.
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