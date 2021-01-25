Star Trek New Voyages, Vignette 4, Going Boldly

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This short film starts with a tribute to five lost souls and introducing Brian Gross as our new James T. Kirk, a new refitted USS Enterprise as it leaves Space dock and the first appearance of a new member of the crew: Lt. Arex!
"Star Trek: New Voyages/Phase II" is not affiliated with the STAR TREK franchise.