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BREAKING: HOW IS THIS O.K.? WHERE'S THE MEDIA? - Wake Up!
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580 views • April 17, 2021
Apparently this happens all day and all night and not a single coverage from the main stream media. This is where our TAXES are going to people, and this is probably just one location. There might be more.
Young, pregnant, some with kids, and some both. Even some men are carrying kids. What's going on? What's it's purpose? Dig deeper. Please think for yourself and Share this video to everyone you know.
Young, pregnant, some with kids, and some both. Even some men are carrying kids. What's going on? What's it's purpose? Dig deeper. Please think for yourself and Share this video to everyone you know.
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