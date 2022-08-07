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ANTI RUSSIAN ECONOMIC SANCTIONS BACKFIRE BY HELPING PUTIN~!
Andrew Zebrun III
Andrew Zebrun III
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61 views • August 07, 2022

ANTI RUSSIAN ECONOMIC SANCTIONS BACKFIRE BY HELPING PUTIN~! MONKEYPOX IS A SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE #FAKENEWS LIES BY OMISSION~!https://novorosinform.org/antirossijskie-sankcii-zapada-dali-obratnyj-effekt---junge-welt-101053.html

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https://bigleaguepolitics.com/suicide-rates-among-united-states-army-soldiers-have-reached-80-year-highs/

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https://www.rt.com/russia/560419-ukraine-weapons-lost-cbs/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/christian-high-school-manhattan-hosted-mandatory-drag-show-place-church-service

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