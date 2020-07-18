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Shocking: Bill Gates Admits Injecting Modified Organisms Into Children - War Room Full Show
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37 views • July 18, 2020
Final broadcast of a busy broadcast week features the mains stories of Bill Gates admitting Genetically Modified Organisms into children’s veins and President Donald Trump signs a bill addressing the developing situation in Hong Kong with the oppressive Chinese Communist regime attempting to take over. Guests on today are Dr. Ward Dean on the real science behind masks, Tony Arterburn on the alleged coin shortage and what’s really behind it, then we debut the Headbangers Hour with Frank Cavanagh and Michale Graves. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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