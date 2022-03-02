© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Government Data Reveals 90% of COVID Deaths Are Vaccinated
Follow
2
Share
Report
1114 views • March 02, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone talks about Data from Britain's National Health Service that says 9 out of 10 covid Deaths are people who got vaccinated.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) War Room Pandemic - Dr. Robert Malone talks about data that shows the vaccines ineffectiveness on children. Then later he talks about the UK Data
https://americasvoice.news/video/J7SSh819MAyVQbD/
2) Moderna CEO Confesses to Patenting Covid-19 Spike Protein in 2016
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=621d569c69904d31b19bd08e
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) War Room Pandemic - Dr. Robert Malone talks about data that shows the vaccines ineffectiveness on children. Then later he talks about the UK Data
https://americasvoice.news/video/J7SSh819MAyVQbD/
2) Moderna CEO Confesses to Patenting Covid-19 Spike Protein in 2016
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=621d569c69904d31b19bd08e
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.