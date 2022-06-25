NWO: the Vatican's objective for its climate change agenda & DiCaprio's role

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





On January 28, 2016, actor Leonardo DiCaprio showed the whole world where his allegiance was when he kissed, in worship, the Jesuit pope’s ring on three occasions. He’s the example of the world wondering after the beast in Revelation 13:3.



His meeting with pope Francis follows his speech on climate change at the United Nations in September 2014 which was followed almost a year later to the day by Jesuit pope Francis’ speech on the same topic at the United Nations.



Many people are unaware of the sinister reasons behind the present Pope’s pushing of climate change all over the world and especially in the United States via his pawn Barack Hussein Obama in the White House.





Sadly, most people don’t read their Bibles and so this climate change agenda is going to be very effective in getting most people to stand in line in agreement with the Pope about “doing something” to get the Lord to stop the calamities.



Climate change was prophesied. But not in the way the Pope is claiming! Floods, droughts, etc. are God’s judgments on earth. There were droughts in Moses’ and Elijah’s day. There was the great worldwide flood in Noah’s day. Both were of God’s judgment on humanity for their sins, which represent the transgression of God’s immutable law, His holy and eternal ten commandments.



Today, we see droughts and especially floods worldwide as a sign of God’s judgment on humanity for their sins. These signs of God’s judgment are harbingers to His seven plagues which will fall on those who will take the mark of the Vatican beast (Revelation 16).





For more information on the mark of the beast, please watch the videos on this topic on this channel. It won’t be long now before Christ’s return.





You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].