Unnecessity of Immigration: Critiques of Justifications, Agendas, and Alternatives in Modern Society

This essay critically examines immigration’s necessity in modern societies, arguing it is unnecessary due to self-sufficiency, technology, and global alternatives, while highlighting economic fallacies, political cycles, and ulterior agendas. It advocates restriction for sovereignty and cohesion without endorsing mass inflows.

Read the full essay and view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-unnecessity-of-immigration-critiques

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