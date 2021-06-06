© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** JUDGE JOE BROWN EXPOSES RACIST JOE BIDEN AND PROMISCUOUS KAMALA HARRIS **
Follow
5
Share
Report
527 views • June 06, 2021
- Byrd, Former Grand Dragon of the KKK, Who is Grand Dragon of the KKK now, Biden?
- Liberals have been known to use Blacks as a political football
** Kamala Harris Famous For Riding Men To Get To Power
Banned.Video, Owen Shroyer – 03/Jun/2021
-- Kamala Harris has always used men to gain even more power and fame.
- Video & Article: https://banned.video/watch?id=609c8f32ca6ed625f5e972e1
** Judge Joe Brown Speaks on CTG, The Breakfast Club, and the Go Along Get Along Gang
- Kwane Brown Bust Life, 28/May/2021
-Video, Full 2 hr. Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6y2wBX7WrHg
** Judge Joe Brown Totally Obliterates President Joe Biden And VP Kamala Harris In Fiery Rant: ‘She F**ed Her Way To The Top!’
- Republican Insider,
- Article & Video: https://republicaninsider.org/judge-joe-brown-totally-obliterates-president-joe-biden-and-vp-kamala-harris-in-fiery-rant-she-fed-her-way-to-the-top/
-- Judge Joe Brown recently made an appearance with former NBA star Kwame Brown on his YouTube livestream this past weekend where he totally went off on both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, ripping them to pieces for their lack of moral character.
According to Gateway Pundit, Judge Brown eviscerated Biden over his decades of racism, which includes numerous remarks from the past that denigrate young black children. He also set his sights on Vice President Kamala Harris over her use of sex as a means of furthering her own political career.
Brown stated that he was actually present when Joe Biden made some of his infamous racist remarks in his segregationist speech.
But when it came to Harris, whew, Brown unloaded in brutal fashion.
There might be some folks around these parts that are unfamiliar with the sexual escapades of our current vice president and how her political career would be non-existent if it weren’t for her sleeping around with married Mayor Willie Brown.
Back in 2019, Gateway Pundit published a story that discussed the former San Francisco mayor’s extramarital affair with Harris, noting that this is something he himself actually admitted. It’s a confirmed truth, not a rumor designed to smear a politician. It actually happened.
What’s worse is that Brown then confessed that he also gave Harris her very first state jobs. In other words, she slept her way to the top, as Judge Joe Brown so eloquently stated.
In an article that was published in the San Francisco Chronicle Brown said, “Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago. Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker.”
“And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians,” he went on to say.
Oh and those first state jobs? They carried a total income of over $400,000 in just five years’ time. In other words, it seems Kamala Harris essentially prostituted herself out to Willie Brown as a means of getting a hefty paycheck provided for by the American taxpayer. That’s super sleazy, right?
Apparently, Harris strongly dislikes even talking about the former mayor, trying to distance herself from ever discussing him or their personal relationship. If you pay close attention to clips where the relationship is brought up, you’ll see her shoulders tense up, hands clench, and her eyes narrow. Clearly this topic is unpleasant.
“I refuse,” she goes on to say, “to design my campaign around criticizing Willie Brown for the sake of appearing to be independent when I have no doubt that I am independent of him — and that he would probably right now express some fright about the fact that he cannot control me.”
“His career is over; I will be alive and kicking for the next 40 years. I do not owe him a thing,” she continues.
“She acknowledges that Brown is an ‘albatross hanging around my neck’ and fears that voters who dislike him will ignore her candidacy — even as she dismisses such an act as irrational. ‘Would it make sense if you are a Martian coming to Earth that the litmus test for public office is where a candidate is in their relationship to Willie Brown?’ Harris asks. ‘Willie Brown is not going to be around. He’s gone — hello people move on. If there is corruption, it will be prosecuted. It’s a no-brainer, but let’s please move on,'” the report says.
Judge Joe Brown really hit this one out of the park.
- Liberals have been known to use Blacks as a political football
** Kamala Harris Famous For Riding Men To Get To Power
Banned.Video, Owen Shroyer – 03/Jun/2021
-- Kamala Harris has always used men to gain even more power and fame.
- Video & Article: https://banned.video/watch?id=609c8f32ca6ed625f5e972e1
** Judge Joe Brown Speaks on CTG, The Breakfast Club, and the Go Along Get Along Gang
- Kwane Brown Bust Life, 28/May/2021
-Video, Full 2 hr. Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6y2wBX7WrHg
** Judge Joe Brown Totally Obliterates President Joe Biden And VP Kamala Harris In Fiery Rant: ‘She F**ed Her Way To The Top!’
- Republican Insider,
- Article & Video: https://republicaninsider.org/judge-joe-brown-totally-obliterates-president-joe-biden-and-vp-kamala-harris-in-fiery-rant-she-fed-her-way-to-the-top/
-- Judge Joe Brown recently made an appearance with former NBA star Kwame Brown on his YouTube livestream this past weekend where he totally went off on both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, ripping them to pieces for their lack of moral character.
According to Gateway Pundit, Judge Brown eviscerated Biden over his decades of racism, which includes numerous remarks from the past that denigrate young black children. He also set his sights on Vice President Kamala Harris over her use of sex as a means of furthering her own political career.
Brown stated that he was actually present when Joe Biden made some of his infamous racist remarks in his segregationist speech.
But when it came to Harris, whew, Brown unloaded in brutal fashion.
There might be some folks around these parts that are unfamiliar with the sexual escapades of our current vice president and how her political career would be non-existent if it weren’t for her sleeping around with married Mayor Willie Brown.
Back in 2019, Gateway Pundit published a story that discussed the former San Francisco mayor’s extramarital affair with Harris, noting that this is something he himself actually admitted. It’s a confirmed truth, not a rumor designed to smear a politician. It actually happened.
What’s worse is that Brown then confessed that he also gave Harris her very first state jobs. In other words, she slept her way to the top, as Judge Joe Brown so eloquently stated.
In an article that was published in the San Francisco Chronicle Brown said, “Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago. Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker.”
“And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians,” he went on to say.
Oh and those first state jobs? They carried a total income of over $400,000 in just five years’ time. In other words, it seems Kamala Harris essentially prostituted herself out to Willie Brown as a means of getting a hefty paycheck provided for by the American taxpayer. That’s super sleazy, right?
Apparently, Harris strongly dislikes even talking about the former mayor, trying to distance herself from ever discussing him or their personal relationship. If you pay close attention to clips where the relationship is brought up, you’ll see her shoulders tense up, hands clench, and her eyes narrow. Clearly this topic is unpleasant.
“I refuse,” she goes on to say, “to design my campaign around criticizing Willie Brown for the sake of appearing to be independent when I have no doubt that I am independent of him — and that he would probably right now express some fright about the fact that he cannot control me.”
“His career is over; I will be alive and kicking for the next 40 years. I do not owe him a thing,” she continues.
“She acknowledges that Brown is an ‘albatross hanging around my neck’ and fears that voters who dislike him will ignore her candidacy — even as she dismisses such an act as irrational. ‘Would it make sense if you are a Martian coming to Earth that the litmus test for public office is where a candidate is in their relationship to Willie Brown?’ Harris asks. ‘Willie Brown is not going to be around. He’s gone — hello people move on. If there is corruption, it will be prosecuted. It’s a no-brainer, but let’s please move on,'” the report says.
Judge Joe Brown really hit this one out of the park.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.