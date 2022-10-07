What are Elon Musk's Plans For Twitter | Jesse Kelly

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After a wild back-and-forth over the past few months, it looks like Elon Musk is finally purchasing Twitter. But what does it all mean, and what happens next? Greg Price of X Strategies LLC is a digital prodigy who understands the Internet and Twitter like no one else. Price explains the bot account issue and the potential reinstatement of certain popular celebrities.
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