Maria Zeee - Go Private: Solution to Worst Digital ID Bill to Date

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Daily Pulse Ep 241 | A new bill has been introduced that mandates Digital ID in order to use ANY operating system. That means if people want to use any technology whatsoever, there is no way out. Except, there is ONE solution, and Glenn and Eric Meder are about to tell the world about it for free.