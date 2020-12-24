Super low temperature COVID-19 Coronavirus 5G remote kill depopulation AI nanobot femtotech gene-changing "Mark of the Beast" vaccine contains Borg AI & DNA info to create t-Veronica zombie virus

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2020). The cryogenic freeze suspended t-Veronica virus in the COVID-19 vaccine is a very, very ancient virus developed by Satan Lucifer, along with cancer and other viruses known to cause harm and kill and depopulate God’s human homo-sapiens specie populace, from 6,000 years ago Noah’s Atlantis Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien civilization days, which God destroyed with Noah’s flood. The t-Veronica virus contains the genes of the ant’s hive-mind, so that the humans’ genes will be changed to the Borg nephilim hive-mind slave specie that can be controlled by their AI “black goo” black cube Kaaba meteor femtotech nanobots inside the COVID-19 vaccine of the ancient Umbrella company. It is a retrovirus vaccine. Retrovirus means any of a group of RNA viruses which insert a DNA copy of their genome into the host cell in order to replicate, such as Satan Lucifer’s HIV AIDS biological weapon virus. Different 5G frequency waves can trigger different behaviors or viruses or genetic changes or femtotech nanobot “Harry Potter” transfigurations. People will not be able to die even though they desire to die, as the Bible prophesied. As in their Illuminati predictive-programming movie, “I Am Legend,” it changes the human into the nephilim or chimera. Hence, that person’s soul is no longer a human soul made in the image of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, so it cannot be saved by Jesus’ blood and redemptive work on the cross. As shown by the Wuhan vaccine test, the 5G can be used to kill any dissident or ethnicities or Nazi eugenics “Planned Parenthood” target groups. They need the cryofreeze in order to keep the viruses alive, and as in the case of the t-Veronica virus, it keeps it from getting out of hand. As ACIO’s Pete says, it is not just normal vaccine refrigeration temperatures, but this COVID-19 vaccine is maintained at a never heard before crazy low temperature equivalent to the Arctic or Antarctic. It is not a normal living organism they will be injecting into the dumb sinful human homo-sapiens specie populace who rejected Christ, and religious Christians. The vaccine also contains the COVID-19 and COVID-21 Coronavirus genetic information, so it will be able to create the COVID-19 and COVID-21 virus or t-Veronica virus inside their bodies, using certain 5G frequency wave triggers. Repent, and sell all your emergency food & nuclear war bunkers and Steve Quayle emergency gold and guns and rocket launchers and helicopters and electric generators and Kevlar bullet-proof vests and guard towers and land mines and ham radios, and give that money to the poor and orphans and widows and homeless, and put on sackcloth and cover yourself with ashes, and wail and cry and mourn in repentance for redefining all the Bible verses, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! As for the millions and millions of religious Christian convert hordes, you need to get emergency food and guns and rocket launchers and tanks and helicopters and land mines and ham radios and nuclear war bunkers now. However, be warned that all that will be useless against the nephilim giants, because they will explode you and your families with their psychic powers and electromagnetic field that they generate. It is better to repent and restore the Bible verses back to the Bible, rather than to buy all of that junk. End of transmission… ***See full article at:Tags:#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine